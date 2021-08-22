Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of WLK opened at $81.76 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

