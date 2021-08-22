WHALE (WHALE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.10 or 0.00026883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $82.19 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00132004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00156657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,755.93 or 1.00016583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00922973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.60 or 0.06625108 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

