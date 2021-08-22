WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.13 Million

Brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post sales of $255.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.50 million and the lowest is $179.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $725.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $768.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million.
NYSE:WOW opened at $21.00 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
