Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.52. 748,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,229. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

