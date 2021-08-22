Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Achieves $42.97 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.88 or 0.00047031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00130327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00157517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.32 or 0.99970557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.00913453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.23 or 0.06621277 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,003,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,878,130 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.