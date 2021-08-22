Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4944 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

