Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $827.27 or 0.01702955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $281,270.97 and $411.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00809970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

