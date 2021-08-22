Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after buying an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 667,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

