Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.47. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1,135,654 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on XBC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

