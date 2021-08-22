XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $69.14 and last traded at $69.36. 1,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

Specifically, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,457. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.57.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XPEL by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 29.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 40,425 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.