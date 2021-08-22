YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given a $103.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,156. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

