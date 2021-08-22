Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 266,933 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,074,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

