Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience accounts for 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 297,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.32. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

