Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 2,300 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetEase by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 6,359,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.