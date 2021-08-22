Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up 1.5% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Shares of LAD traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.51. 279,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.