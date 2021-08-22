Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 3,280 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 342,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,199. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.35.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.