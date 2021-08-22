Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 744,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

