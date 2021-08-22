Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $820,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after buying an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $198.11. The company had a trading volume of 583,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,493. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.