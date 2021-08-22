Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 6,400 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 573,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.