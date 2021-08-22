yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Market Cap of $837.63 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $837.63 million and approximately $88,225.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.00 or 0.00810596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101985 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

