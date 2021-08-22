Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post sales of $395.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $400.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52,318.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3,496.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,628. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.92. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

