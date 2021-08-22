Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post sales of $395.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $400.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52,318.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3,496.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,628. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.92. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.