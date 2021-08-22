Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report sales of $194.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.50 million and the lowest is $180.00 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $122.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $825.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.65 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $848.44 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $899.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. 63,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

