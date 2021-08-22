Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MARA opened at $35.26 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

