Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.00. 197,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,092. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.54. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

