Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Billion

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $62.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.34 billion. McKesson reported sales of $60.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $251.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $260.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.41. The stock had a trading volume of 665,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

