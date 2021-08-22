Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in NovoCure by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in NovoCure by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,648.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $232.76.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.