Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Announce $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.80. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

