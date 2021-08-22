Zacks: Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPCN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 156,873 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 801,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,296. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

