Zacks: Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $259.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.15 million and the lowest is $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NESR. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $957.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 52,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

