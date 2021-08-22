Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.68. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $15,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 205,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,936.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

