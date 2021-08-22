Zacks: Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 2,844,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

