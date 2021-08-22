Zacks: Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $701.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce $701.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.00 million. Teleflex posted sales of $628.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $377.07. The stock had a trading volume of 145,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 71.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.