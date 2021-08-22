Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.42. 15,357,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,709,721. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $618,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 283,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

