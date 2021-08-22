Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

AMD opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $779,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

