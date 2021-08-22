Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $306.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $103,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,877 shares of company stock worth $3,048,772. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 217,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

