Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

