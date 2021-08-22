Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($5.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

CCL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 22,632,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,146,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

