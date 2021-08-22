Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.