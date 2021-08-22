Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $25.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

