Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.26 Million

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report $972.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $966.54 million and the highest is $978.10 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of RH by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $87,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded up $17.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $690.84. 329,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,003. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.