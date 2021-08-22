Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Splunk by 51.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 29.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 101.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

