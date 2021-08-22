Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings per share of $3.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.22. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $444.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $294.93 and a 52-week high of $445.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

