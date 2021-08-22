Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.18. The stock had a trading volume of 540,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,809. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $294.93 and a 1-year high of $445.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

