Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.42. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $27.33. 276,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.10. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

