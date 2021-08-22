Zacks: Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $75.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

HONE traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 256,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

