Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SON opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
