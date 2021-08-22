Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

