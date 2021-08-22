Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.