Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Also, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

