Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $271.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 728,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

