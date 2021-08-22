Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.98.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,005. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.